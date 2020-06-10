Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

New Delegate Destination Site launched, helping planners promote their upcoming events

comunicati

New Delegate Destination Site launched, helping planners promote their upcoming events

10.06.2020 - 08:45

0

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating memorable business events in a COVID-19 business environment is now much simpler thanks to the Melbourne Convention Bureau's (MCB) new digital marketing site designed to help planners and professional conference organisers (PCOs) promote Melbourne and Victoria to delegates attending future meetings.

 The Delegate Destination Site provides event organisers with relevant destination content and resources to help optimise their business event and boost delegate engagement with the event's host destination.

MCB Chief Executive Officer, Julia Swanson said like most businesses, MCB is focused on maintaining support for its clients and is responding by reorganising the digital delivery of some of its products and services in lieu of traditional sales and marketing activities.

"As cities worldwide are in different stages of the coronavirus pandemic, usual conference promotion and marketing schedules have been disrupted.

"We need to be providing alternative solutions to ensure clients can keep promoting their meetings, particularly as face-to-face engagement opportunities are limited."

The Delegate Destination Site builds on the event planning support already provided by MCB, Victoria's lead agency in acquiring and delivering business events in the region.

"This is a challenging time for our clients, as their organisations grapple with their own financial challenges, travel restrictions, changing consumer sentiment and a new level of health and safety responsibilities.

"MCB recognises this, and the need to quickly develop new ways of boosting delegate registration to upcoming events," said Ms. Swanson.

Several conference organisers have already commenced using the Delegate Destination Site, which can be easily accessed via a button on their conference website and integrated easily into organisers existing communication channels. The site's VR and experiential content is proving to be a real hit as demand for virtual and hybrid meetings increases. 

The user-friendly site features a wide range of resources to virtually explore the destination, key travel information, exciting itinerary ideas, and special offers from MCB partners to experience the best of Melbourne and regional Victoria.

What's more, with many clients and international delegates continuing to work remotely, the site also boasts a light-hearted 'Working from Home Kit'. At its core, the survival kit has a destination focus and offers some fun online activities such as a colouring-in book to keep the kids entertained, Melbourne Zoom backgrounds and virtual experiences provided by MCB partners.

Media enquiries:Giselle Lloyd, Melbourne Convention Bureau T +61 3 9002 2325 / +61 429 553 183 / giselle.lloyd@melbournecb.com.au

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1178720/Laneway_Scooter_visionsofvictoria1163040_305.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1178768/Melbourne_Convention_Bureau_Logo.jpg     

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Arezzo, morti nello schianto: il VIDEO dell'auto che esce dalla corsia e va contro il Tir in sosta

Arezzo, morti nello schianto: il VIDEO dell'auto che esce dalla corsia e va contro il Tir in sosta

Morto Pau Dones, leader dei Jarabe de Palo. Le lacrime di Jovanotti: "Esserti amico un gran regalo"

Video Morto Pau Dones dei Jarabe de Palo. Le lacrime di Jovanotti sui social

Coronavirus, Arcuri: "Stop emergenza solo quando ci sarà il vaccino, distribuiti 390 milioni di mascherine"

Coronavirus, Arcuri: "Stop emergenza solo quando ci sarà il vaccino, distribuiti 390 milioni di mascherine"

Mediagallery

L'addio di Roma a Floyd con una fiaccolata contro il razzismo

L'addio di Roma a Floyd con una fiaccolata contro il razzismo

Roma, 10 giu. (askanews) - Anche Roma dà l'ultimo saluto a George Floyd, l'afroamericano ucciso dalla polizia a Minneapolis. Mentre si svolgeva la sua cerimonia funebre a Huston, in Texas, a Roma si è tenuta una fiaccolata davanti alla chiesa di San Bartolomeo all'Isola Tiberina, seguita da un momento di preghiera. Tutti in ginocchio con le fiaccole accese in mano per 8 minuti e 46 secondi, il ...

 
Cocaina, hashish e materiale esplosivo, due arresti a Cagliari

Cocaina, hashish e materiale esplosivo, due arresti a Cagliari

(Agenzia Vista) Cagliari, 10 giugno 2020 Cocaina, hashish e materiale esplosivo, due arresti a Cagliari La Polizia di Stato di Cagliari ha arrestato due giovani autoctoni, in concorso, per il reato di detenzione ai fini di spaccio di sostanze stupefacenti. I poliziotti della Squadra Mobile hanno sequestrato 1Kg di cocaina, 2 Kg. di Hashish e circa 1,200 Kg. di catinoni sintetici del Mephedrone ...

 
Le immagini di due giovani cerve nel Parco catturate dalle fototrappole. Guarda il video
Animali

Le immagini di due giovani cerve nel Parco catturate dalle fototrappole | VIDEO

Ancora una volta il video ottenuto grazie alla fototrappola è davvero emozionante. E ancora una volto lo dobbiamo a Giacomo Cellini che da anni, in collaborazione con il Parco Nazionale delle Foreste Casentinesi, si diletta a riprendere gli animali selvatici nella loro vita quotidiana, senza disturbare la fototrappola che si attiva soltanto al loro passaggio senza spaventarli. Stavolta il video ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

X Factor 2020, ecco chi sono Emma, Hell Raton, Manuel e Mika, i quattro giudici del talent show di Sky

in tv

Video Sky X Factor 2020, ecco chi sono Emma, Hell Raton, Manuel e Mika, i quattro giudici del talent show 

Emma Marrone, Hell Raton, Manuel Agnelli e Mika: è questa la squadra dei quattro giudici dell'edizione 2020 di X Factor. Per quanto le indiscrezioni che hanno preceduto ...

10.06.2020

Uomini e Donne oggi 10 giugno 2020 non va in onda, via alle ferie: cosa trasmette Canale 5 al suo posto

Televisione

Uomini e Donne oggi 10 giugno 2020 non va in onda, via alle ferie: cosa trasmette Canale 5 al suo posto

Uomini e Donne, oggi mercoledì 10 giugno 2020, non va in onda. Non sapremo comesta continuando la frequentazione tra Gemma Galgani e Sirius e le gelosie con Valentina Autiero....

10.06.2020

Con il Cuore nel nome di Francesco da Assisi, Gianni Morandi canta Lucio Dalla: il video da brividi

Televisione

Con il Cuore da Assisi, Gianni Morandi canta Lucio Dalla: il video da brividi

Con il Cuore nel nome di Francesco da Assisi, in diretta su Rai1 martedì 9 giugno 2020, con  Gianni Morandi e Carlo Conti per le famiglie in difficoltà. Grazie ai Frati ...

10.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33