OPPO became the first platinum member of the OpenChain Project from Mainland China, in Support of OpenChain becoming an ISO Standard for open source compliance

10.06.2020 - 11:15

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In May, 2020 in San Francisco, OPPO officially joined the ranks of the OpenChain Project as a platinum member. OPPO is the first Mainland China company to join the OpenChain Project, together with industry leaders from other countries and regions such as Google, Microsoft, Toyota, BOSCH among others. OPPO will support building a greater, globally-adapted open source ecosystem by participating in the development of the open source ISO standards.

The OpenChain project is held by The Linux Foundation and was founded in October 2016. The main objective of the project is to build trust in using open-source software. The OpenChain Project makes the process of compliance with licensing open source software a simpler and more consistent process.

"With their help we are looking forward to inspiring and leading a diverse range of Chinese innovators, international manufacturers and global supply chain companies towards adoption of our industry standard", says Shane Coughlan, OpenChain General Manager. "I am looking forward to working with the team at OPPO to help ensure that companies of every size and in every market can continually have access to the most efficient, effective and appropriate approaches to managing open source."

As one of the few selected platinum members and the first one from Mainland China, OPPO was chosen not only because of its Worldwide R&D strength in the consumer electronics tech sector, but also the huge supply chain network it has built over the years. This will be beneficial to promote both open source technologies and the standards to both suppliers and end consumers, accelerating openness in technology development.

"OPPO values openness and collaboration greatly, ColorOS - its mobile operating system - is in the making to build a more open and collaborative ecosystem to developers and partners by opening source and integrating APIs." Andy Wu, Vice President and President of Software Engineering Business Unit, OPPO. "We are delighted to join the OpenChain Project and establish a deeper engagement with the global open source community, trust with OPPO's presence in more than 40 global markets and research institutes across the world, we will be an active member in OpenChain Project to contribute to its long-term success and adoption with fellow partners."

As the first platinum member in Mainland China, OPPO is an important company in the consumer electronics sector. From the many smartphones, they pioneered in bringing to the market like the Find X, and Reno line of devices, to the ColorOS operating system and internet services like Heytap. OPPO strives to promote open source compliance globally, as well as in the smartphone and IoT industries.

In the future, OPPO is committed to provide strategic oversight on the governing board as well as actively assisting in steering the open source community towards continuous innovation by providing the combined experience of the over 40,000 employees in more than 40 counties and regions.

About ColorOS

ColorOS is a highly customized, efficient, intelligent, and richly designed Android-based mobile OS from OPPO. With over 350 million global users, ColorOS supports more than 80 languages, including English, Spanish, Dutch, Italian, Hindi, and Thai.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first smartphone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with ColorOS and internet services like HeyTap and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with 6 Research Institutes and 4 R&D Centers worldwide, as well as an International Design Center in London. The recently opened, first-ever R&D centre outside of China, in Hyderabad, is playing a pivotal role in the development of 5G technologies. In line with OPPO's commitment to Make in India, the manufacturing at Greater Noida plant has been increased to 50 million smartphones per year. According to IDC, OPPO has ranked 4th among the top 5 smartphone brands in India with an 88.4% year on year growth in Q4 2019.

