Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Panacea Biotec and Refana Announce Landmark Collaboration for COVID-19 Vaccine

comunicati

Panacea Biotec and Refana Announce Landmark Collaboration for COVID-19 Vaccine

10.06.2020 - 15:15

0

- Collaboration will enable global development, manufacturing and distribution of the Candidate COVID-19 vaccine

NEW DELHI, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panacea Biotec is advancing its response to address the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19 by collaborating with Refana Inc. USA to make COVID-19 vaccine widely accessible around the world in an equitable manner through a Joint Venture company to be based in Ireland.

The collaboration aims to bring to patients a whole inactivated virus-based vaccine for COVID-19. Under the collaboration, Panacea Biotec will be responsible for product development and commercial manufacturing, with the Joint Venture undertaking clinical development and regulatory submissions across the World. Both Panacea and Refana will undertake sales and distribution of the vaccine in their respective territories.

Dr. Rajesh Jain, Managing Director, Panacea Biotec, said, "The world needs a vaccine that is safe, effective, and scalable in a cGMP compliant manufacturing facility that has sizeable capacity and capability to cater to global demand. Our collaboration with Refana aims to manufacture over 500 million doses of our COVID-19 candidate vaccine, with over 40 million doses expected to be available for delivery early next year. Whole inactivated viral vaccines have a higher probability of being safe and efficacious, given their long history and better understanding of their mechanism of action, which has been elucidated over many decades. This vaccine has the potential to become the Vaccine of Choice for the global fight against COVID-19. We believe and hope that our vaccine will enable the world to get back to work fearlessly as soon as possible."

Dr Phillip Schwartz stated, "Refana and its international network of scientific researchers and practitioners are dedicated to finding practical solutions to complex and urgent global medical problems. We are grateful for the input we have obtained from dozens of medical scientists and epidemiologists in more than a dozen countries in this unprecedented worldwide collaboration to end COVID-19. Our partnership with Panacea Biotec brings this dream to a practical realization with the ability to manufacture 500 million COVID-19 vaccines over 12 months. Utilizing proven models of viral pathogenesis and parallel conduct of multiple pre-clinical and clinical studies, Refana believes it can significantly accelerate the vaccine development and approval process for its tried and true whole inactivated viral vaccine approach. We are very excited to combine this approach with Panacea Biotec's world class technology, development and production capabilities."

About Panacea Biotec

Panacea Biotec is an innovation-led biotechnology group that focuses on discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines. Its facilities are WHO Prequalified, US FDA approved and cGMP compliant. It is also undertaking development of a novel Tetravalent Dengue Vaccine, Pneumococcal Conjugate vaccine among other differentiated drug development programs.

In April 2019, India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), a leading India-focused investment platform, promoted by Piramal Enterprises Limited and Bain Capital Credit, announced an investment of up to INR 992 Crores / US$ 144 Million in Panacea Biotec.

For more information, visit: www.panaceabiotec.com

About Refana

Dr Schwartz is the Chief Scientific and Medical advisor to Refana Inc., and the founder and president of NASDAQ listed EnteraBio. Refana Inc., is United States registered private corporation dedicated to finding practical and innovative solutions to the world's medical problems. By utilizing a highly collaborative open source system of research and development Refana has been able to attract world leaders in their respective scientific and medical fields to work on these problems. Through this model Refana hopes to greatly accelerate the vaccine development process for Covid-19 and help protect not only the health of the world, but also the economies and stability of nations at risk.

For more information regarding Refana and this announcement, please contact Debbie Fuller, Tel: +44-7494-636015, info@refana.com and pr@refana.com

For more information:

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1178902/Panacea_Biotec_Logo.jpg                                                            

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Arezzo, morti nello schianto: il VIDEO dell'auto che esce dalla corsia e va contro il Tir in sosta

Arezzo, morti nello schianto: il VIDEO dell'auto che esce dalla corsia e va contro il Tir in sosta

Morto Pau Dones, leader dei Jarabe de Palo. Le lacrime di Jovanotti: "Esserti amico un gran regalo"

Video Morto Pau Dones dei Jarabe de Palo. Le lacrime di Jovanotti sui social

Coronavirus, è finita. Arezzo è finalmente Covid free, guariti tutti

Coronavirus, è finita. Arezzo è finalmente Covid free, guariti tutti i 102 positivi

Mediagallery

A Dubai si schianta una moto volante della Polizia

A Dubai si schianta una moto volante della Polizia

Dubai, 10 giu. (askanews) - Una hoverbike, moto volante utilizzata dalla Polizia di Dubai per alcuni test in vista di una futura adozione, si è schiantata durante un volo di prova. Illeso il pilota a bordo. Il filmato è stato diffuso online dalla stessa Hoversurf, l'azienda produttrice della moto-drone anche se non è specificato quando l'incidente sia effettivamente accaduto. A circa 30 metri ...

 
Coronavirus, "Denuncia day" a Bergamo per chiedere giustizia

Coronavirus, "Denuncia day" a Bergamo per chiedere giustizia

Bergamo, 10 giu. (askanews) - "Noi facciamo degli esposti contro ignoti, non puntiamo il dito contro nessuno. Raccontiamo quello che è successo, poi sarà la Procura, con tranquillità e serenità perché l'indagine sarà lunga e difficile, a identificare le ipotesi di reato". "Denuncia Day" a Bergamo, la zona d'Italia più colpita dalla pandemia di coronavirus Sars-Cov2, per cercare la verità su ...

 
Minacce social contro Di Maio, deputati in Aula esprimono solidarietà al ministro

Minacce social contro Di Maio, deputati in Aula esprimono solidarietà al ministro

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 10 giugno 2020 Minacce social contro Di Maio, deputati in Aula esprimono solidarietà al ministro Il ministro degli Esteri Luigi Di Maio durante il question time in Aula alla Camera dei deputati. "Ringrazio l'aula per le manifestazioni di solidarietà di oggi". Così il ministro rivolgendosi ai deputati in Aula i quali gli hanno espresso la loro vicinanza per gli attacchi ...

 
Cutrone: ho avuto il coronavirus. Ora ho voglia di giocare

Cutrone: ho avuto il coronavirus. Ora ho voglia di giocare

Milano, 10 giu. (askanews) - "E' stata una cosa inaspettata. Ho inziato ad aver la febbre e per un po' di giorni ho avuto tosse e dei sintomi da influenza. Mi sentivo un po' debole ma passate due settimane mi è passato". A parlare è Patrick Cutrone, attaccante della Fiorentina, che ha raccontato in video la sua esperienza con il coronavirus. "So che non è facile. In Italia si sono tutti ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Pierluigi Diaco piange in diretta tv a Io e Te per l'omaggio a Tortora, Frizzi, Damato, Sabani e Rispoli

Televisione

Pierluigi Diaco piange in diretta tv a Io e Te per l'omaggio a Tortora, Frizzi, Damato, Sabani e Rispoli

Pierluigi Diaco piange in diretta tv nella trasmissione di oggi, mercoledì 10 giugno 2020, di Io e Te in onda su Rai1.  Scoppia in lacrime per l'omaggio a Enzo Tortora, ...

10.06.2020

Tu sì que vales stasera mercoledì 10 giugno 2020: la puntata che va in onda su Canale 5: anticipazioni

Televisione

Tu sì que vales stasera mercoledì 10 giugno 2020: la puntata che va in onda su Canale 5: anticipazioni

Nuovo appuntamento, stasera mercoledì 10 giugno 2020 in tv, con la replica della finale “Tu Si Que Vales” dello scorso dicembre. Va in onda su Canale 5. Per approfondire ...

10.06.2020

Stasera in tv mercoledì 10 giugno 2020: La regina del peccato film thriller su Rai2. La trama

Televisione

Stasera in tv mercoledì 10 giugno 2020: La regina del peccato film thriller su Rai2. La trama

Stasera, mercoledì 10 giugno 2020 (qui trovi i programmi tv in prima serata), va in onda su Rai Due alle ore 21:20 il film thriller La regina del peccato. La trama è la ...

10.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33