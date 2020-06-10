Edicola

Telia & Fleet Complete Partner to Expand Smart Mobility Solutions

10.06.2020 - 16:45

The partnership brings a variety of smart mobility solutions on one consolidated IoT platform to help fleet-owning businesses in Denmark reduce costs and fuel emissions through greater efficiency in their operations.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telia Enterprise now includes the Fleet Complete® suite of solutions, expanding capabilities for Danish fleet-owning businesses and enterprises that want to see greater fuel and cost reduction, while operating in a more sustainable and economical fashion.

Under the name 'Telia Fleet Management powered by Fleet Complete', Telia will launch solutions for fleet management, carsharing, mileage logbook and asset tracking.

"Our goal is to provide businesses with a competitive advantage in the current market by offering the most innovative brings our mutual clients the reliability of a first-class mobile carrier, and leading-edge fleet management solutions that help reduce fuel consumption, achieve more environmentally ftelco and IoT-solutions," says Mortimer Liebman, Director of Telia Enterprise in Denmark. "This partnership riendly operations and, as a result, a number of cost savings".

Fleet Complete is a global provider of connected vehicle and mobile workforce solutions, servicing more than 600,000 business subscribers worldwide. Today, with its Danish headquarters in Ballerup, Fleet Complete is helping local business owners and fleet managers to enhance productivity, make more efficient scheduling and dispatching decisions, and strike a balance between managing costs and improving margins.

"We are excited to be partnering with Telia, the telecommunications leader in Scandinavia", says Preben Rasmussen, Nordic Sales Director of Fleet Complete. "With a growing consumer demand for personalisation, there is a greater need for fleet-operating companies to differentiate themselves through their services. Our diverse fleet solutions, consolidated on one IoT platform, not only help address the unique business needs of our customers, but also help achieve economies of scale for more sustainable and profitable operations."

"We are proud to have Telia as our new business partner in Denmark," said Tony Lourakis, Chief Executive Officer at Fleet Complete. "Both of our companies are partners in innovation, having a similar vision of helping businesses thrive in the digital era. Together, we will help our clients achieve greater agility in their operations and make bold strides to a sustainable future."

About Telia 

We're Telia Company, the new generation telco, and we are excited about the many opportunities of digitalization. We are transforming new technology into concrete products that make our customers' lives more colorful, companies more efficient, and society even smarter.

We are not just a telecommunications company. We are a world of digital experiences and the communication with your friends, your family, your colleagues and your customers.

Our approximately 20,800 talented colleagues serve millions of customers every day in one of the world's most connected regions. Our network is the hub for Danish digitization. It gives us both a responsibility and an opportunity to actively make a positive difference by contributing to a green transition, connecting people and making it safe to move online. We do this through the exploitation and exploration of the many opportunities of digitalization - for the benefit of all of us.

Read more about us at www.telia.dk

About Fleet Complete®

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing approximately 600,000 subscribers and over 40,000 businesses and government organizations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and across Europe. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and Mexico, TELUS and Rogers in Canada, Telstra in Australia, Telia in Denmark, Cosmote in Greece, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as Cummins, Ford, General Motors, Mitsubishi Australia, and Toyota, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com

David Prusinski, EVP, Sales and Marketing, Fleet Complete, marketing@fleetcomplete.com; Press Contact: Mads Houe, Press Manager, Telia, +45 2827 0171, mads.houe@teliacompany.com

