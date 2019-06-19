Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

EU Says Dominica is Tax Compliant

19.06.2019 - 08:15

0

- In March, H.E. Mrs Sharlene Shillingford-McKlmon, Ambassador of the Eastern Caribbean States Mission to the European Union, pointed out that Dominica's Parliament made efforts to raise the country's due diligence standards. She stated that, "the necessary changes were done to amend the laws in accordance to EU requirements," referring specifically to the Fiscal Incentives Act, the International Business Companies Act and the Offshore Banking Act.

In August, 2018, the Financial Times experts assessed Dominica's due diligence framework within the CBI Programme and found it was second to none among all countries operating programmes that enable investors to acquire second citizenship after making a contribution to the country's economy. In their annual CBI Index, specialists from the FT's Professional Wealth Management magazine highlighted the central role of reliable due diligence – which helps select applicants of good moral standing – in operating a trustworthy CBI programme. When measured against seven 'pillars', including due diligence, Dominica was ranked as offering the best economic citizenship in the world.

"Due diligence is the most substantial contributing factor to a CBI programme's capacity to attract the right individuals as citizens," commented Heyrick Bond Gunning, CEO of S-RM, a leading risk and intelligence consultancy.

Dominica uses CBI funds to sponsor economic and environmental sustainability, as Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit pledged to make it "the world's first climate-resilient nation" after the island was severely affected by Hurricane Maria in 2017. To this end, the Skerrit administration mobilised itself to 'Build Back Better' and rehouse 5,000 families into hurricane-proof accommodation as part of its CBI-sponsored Housing Revolution. Dominica is also investing heavily in clean energy by building a geothermal plant, with support from international partners and funds from the CBI Programme.

Contact detailspr@csglobalpartners.com www.csglobalpartners.com

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Gatto nel tubo, smontano pezzo di casa e lo salvano

Gatto nel tubo, smontano pezzo di casa e lo salvano

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Giostra: Porta Sant'Andrea vince la Provaccia

Giostra: Porta Sant'Andrea vince la Provaccia

Mediagallery

Piano Usa per MO, palestinesi d'Italia: no scambio pace con soldi

Piano Usa per MO, palestinesi d'Italia: no scambio pace con soldi

Roma, 21 giu. (askanews) - Riuscirà il piano degli Stati Uniti a risolvere il problema palestinese o lo complicherà ulteriormente? Con questo interrogativo, i rappresentanti palestinesi in Italia si sono ritrovati a Roma alla Stampa Estera per discutere del forum economico che si terrà il 25 e il 26 giugno in Bahrain in cerca di investimenti per sostenere il piano di pace voluto dal presidente ...

 
Conte: su taglio tasse io più ambizioso di Salvini

Conte: su taglio tasse io più ambizioso di Salvini

Bruxelles, 21 giu. (askanews) - "La formula a cui dobbiamo mirare è 'paghiamo meno ma paghiamo tutti'. Il mio pensiero è più avanzato e ambizioso di quello di Salvini. Ora si tratta di sedersi intorno a un tavolo, aspetto proposte concrete, siamo tutti d'accordo, determinati verso l'obiettivo, lo abbiamo messo a fuoco, si tratta di tradurre i proponimenti in misure concrete". Lo ha detto il ...

 
Crescono gli occupati nel settore birrario: in 2 anni +4.400

Crescono gli occupati nel settore birrario: in 2 anni +4.400

Milano, 21 giu. (askanews) - La birra in Italia sta vivendo una fase di grande dinamismo con una crescita nei consumi che di pari passo ha contribuito a creare nuova occupazione nel settore che oggi conta più di 80mila addetti. Nel biennio 2015-2017 i nuovi assunti sono statti 4.400, con una crescita pari al 5% più del doppio rispetto al dato nazionale. A scattare la foto al comparto lo studio ...

 
Flat Tax, Conte: "Io più ambizioso di Salvini, serve riforma forte"

Flat Tax, Conte: "Io più ambizioso di Salvini, serve riforma forte"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 21 giugno 2019 Flat Tax, Conte: "Io più ambizioso di Salvini, serve riforma forte" "Sulla flat tax io sono molto ambizioso, forse più di tutti. Ho sempre detto che occorre una riforma forte complessiva, molto avanzata. Non mi accontento dell’abbassamento di un'aliquota. Io voglio un patto fiscale. Solo così possiamo far marciare questo Paese e ridare fiducia ai ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

Arezzo

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

C’è una casa indipendente di Arezzo, dietro il film “Soledad”. L’opera prima della regista argentina Agustina Macri è stata infatti coprodotta dalla 39Films, della quale il ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Teatro

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Tutto pronto per la chiusura della stagione 2018/2019 del Teatro Virginian di Arezzo. Dopo l’ottimo riscontro di critica e di pubblico ottenuto da tutti i titoli in ...

21.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33