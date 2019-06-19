Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

LONGi Named "Top Performer" on DNV-GL PV Reliability Scorecard for Third Consecutive Year

19.06.2019 - 15:46

0

- The 2019 edition, published by PVEL together with scorecard partner DNV-GL, informs developers, investors and EPCs on product performance and reliability to support strategic PV module procurement around the world.

Testing for Reliability and Performance

According to PVEL, while IEC and UL certifications are important indicators of module safety, long-term reliability and performance are also important to PV buyers. By extending IEC 61215 sequences and incorporating additional tests, the Scorecard approximates the impact that decades of exposure in the field has on PV modules.

The Scorecard employs four demanding test sequences that stimulate PV modules long-term performance in real world conditions. It is today the most complete publicly available comparison of PV module reliability test results.

LONGi was named "Top Performer" in all four test categories:

LONGi Hallmarks: Technology Innovations and Product Quality

DNV-GL PV Module Reliability Scorecard "Top Performer" status is validation of the reliability of LONGi high efficiency PV modules and demonstrates the company's R&D technology leadership and quality-first approach to manufacturing.

LONGi will continue to invest in technology and bring to market innovative high efficiency products. Most recently, LONGi debuted the next generation Hi-MO4 series PV module in Intersolar Europe. LONGi is committed to providing high reliability and high power products that maximizes investment returns and promote the sustainable development of the photovoltaic industry.

About DNV-GL

DNV-GL is the leading global quality assurance and risk management company in the industry,   providing world-renowned testing and consulting services for the energy value chain, including renewable energy and energy efficiency, providing professional services covering wind, solar, conventional power generation to provide a safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable energy supply to customers around the world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781516/LONGi_Solar_Logo.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Gatto nel tubo, smontano pezzo di casa e lo salvano

Gatto nel tubo, smontano pezzo di casa e lo salvano

Giostra: Porta Sant'Andrea vince la Provaccia

Giostra: Porta Sant'Andrea vince la Provaccia

Mediagallery

Piano Usa per MO, palestinesi d'Italia: no scambio pace con soldi

Piano Usa per MO, palestinesi d'Italia: no scambio pace con soldi

Roma, 21 giu. (askanews) - Riuscirà il piano degli Stati Uniti a risolvere il problema palestinese o lo complicherà ulteriormente? Con questo interrogativo, i rappresentanti palestinesi in Italia si sono ritrovati a Roma alla Stampa Estera per discutere del forum economico che si terrà il 25 e il 26 giugno in Bahrain in cerca di investimenti per sostenere il piano di pace voluto dal presidente ...

 
Conte: su taglio tasse io più ambizioso di Salvini

Conte: su taglio tasse io più ambizioso di Salvini

Bruxelles, 21 giu. (askanews) - "La formula a cui dobbiamo mirare è 'paghiamo meno ma paghiamo tutti'. Il mio pensiero è più avanzato e ambizioso di quello di Salvini. Ora si tratta di sedersi intorno a un tavolo, aspetto proposte concrete, siamo tutti d'accordo, determinati verso l'obiettivo, lo abbiamo messo a fuoco, si tratta di tradurre i proponimenti in misure concrete". Lo ha detto il ...

 
Crescono gli occupati nel settore birrario: in 2 anni +4.400

Crescono gli occupati nel settore birrario: in 2 anni +4.400

Milano, 21 giu. (askanews) - La birra in Italia sta vivendo una fase di grande dinamismo con una crescita nei consumi che di pari passo ha contribuito a creare nuova occupazione nel settore che oggi conta più di 80mila addetti. Nel biennio 2015-2017 i nuovi assunti sono statti 4.400, con una crescita pari al 5% più del doppio rispetto al dato nazionale. A scattare la foto al comparto lo studio ...

 
Flat Tax, Conte: "Io più ambizioso di Salvini, serve riforma forte"

Flat Tax, Conte: "Io più ambizioso di Salvini, serve riforma forte"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 21 giugno 2019 Flat Tax, Conte: "Io più ambizioso di Salvini, serve riforma forte" "Sulla flat tax io sono molto ambizioso, forse più di tutti. Ho sempre detto che occorre una riforma forte complessiva, molto avanzata. Non mi accontento dell’abbassamento di un'aliquota. Io voglio un patto fiscale. Solo così possiamo far marciare questo Paese e ridare fiducia ai ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

Arezzo

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

C’è una casa indipendente di Arezzo, dietro il film “Soledad”. L’opera prima della regista argentina Agustina Macri è stata infatti coprodotta dalla 39Films, della quale il ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Teatro

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Tutto pronto per la chiusura della stagione 2018/2019 del Teatro Virginian di Arezzo. Dopo l’ottimo riscontro di critica e di pubblico ottenuto da tutti i titoli in ...

21.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33