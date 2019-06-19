Edicola

HONOR Kicks off HONOR 20 Global Availability, Continues Record-breaking Sales Performance in China

19.06.2019 - 17:15

0

-  

 

 

HONOR also emerged as the No. 1 performing brand for the fifth consecutive year at the annual 618 Sales Day on JD.com, one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in China.[1] This year the brand topped the sales volume and revenue in Android smartphone category.[2] The HONOR 20, a star performer of the HONOR 20 Series, also bagged the top selling product in the Android smartphone category at the RMB 2,000 – 2,999 price point on JD.com.[3]

The HONOR 20 Series, which comprises the HONOR 20 LITE, HONOR 20 and HONOR 20 PRO, was launched in London on 21 May. Lauded for its superior design and unmatched photography capabilities, the HONOR 20 has garnered tremendously positive feedback from top technology media including GSMArena, Tech Advisor, Stuff and Mashable. Apart from its best-in-class AI Quad Camera and unparalleled performance, the HONOR 20 draws waves of commendation from consumers and media alike.

"This is a momentous occasion for HONOR as we hit a record-high sales performance for the HONOR 20," said George Zhao, President of HONOR. "Riding on this momentum, we are thrilled to announce the global availability of the HONOR 20 to our steadfast fans who have been tireless in their support for the brand and our innovative products. We are in a prime position to achieve success with HONOR 20 in our overseas markets and I cannot wait for each and every one to experience this product."

The HONOR 20 PRO, which is currently available in China, has attained an astonishing combined sales volume of RMB 100 million within three seconds of its launch yesterday. Users outside of China will be able to get their hands on this highly-anticipated smartphone soon. Earlier last month, it had already scooped up two awards from Android Authority and Android Police for being the "Editors' Choice" and "Most Wanted" respectively. Furthermore, it was accorded a full rating (i.e. 5/5) by Android Authority and a 4/5 rating by Tech Advisor and Android Central. These impressive accolades by industry experts attest to the brand's commitment to offer features-laden and premium experience for its users. The wait is over and stay tuned for updates on the HONOR 20 PRO's global availability.

About HONORHONOR is a leading smartphone brand. The brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, HONOR has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com or follow us on:https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/ https://twitter.com/Honorglobal https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/ https://www.youtube.com/honorglobal

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/925348/HONOR_20.jpg

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Gatto nel tubo, smontano pezzo di casa e lo salvano

Gatto nel tubo, smontano pezzo di casa e lo salvano

Giostra: Porta Sant'Andrea vince la Provaccia

Giostra: Porta Sant'Andrea vince la Provaccia

Piano Usa per MO, palestinesi d'Italia: no scambio pace con soldi

Piano Usa per MO, palestinesi d'Italia: no scambio pace con soldi

Roma, 21 giu. (askanews) - Riuscirà il piano degli Stati Uniti a risolvere il problema palestinese o lo complicherà ulteriormente? Con questo interrogativo, i rappresentanti palestinesi in Italia si sono ritrovati a Roma alla Stampa Estera per discutere del forum economico che si terrà il 25 e il 26 giugno in Bahrain in cerca di investimenti per sostenere il piano di pace voluto dal presidente ...

 
Conte: su taglio tasse io più ambizioso di Salvini

Conte: su taglio tasse io più ambizioso di Salvini

Bruxelles, 21 giu. (askanews) - "La formula a cui dobbiamo mirare è 'paghiamo meno ma paghiamo tutti'. Il mio pensiero è più avanzato e ambizioso di quello di Salvini. Ora si tratta di sedersi intorno a un tavolo, aspetto proposte concrete, siamo tutti d'accordo, determinati verso l'obiettivo, lo abbiamo messo a fuoco, si tratta di tradurre i proponimenti in misure concrete". Lo ha detto il ...

 
Crescono gli occupati nel settore birrario: in 2 anni +4.400

Crescono gli occupati nel settore birrario: in 2 anni +4.400

Milano, 21 giu. (askanews) - La birra in Italia sta vivendo una fase di grande dinamismo con una crescita nei consumi che di pari passo ha contribuito a creare nuova occupazione nel settore che oggi conta più di 80mila addetti. Nel biennio 2015-2017 i nuovi assunti sono statti 4.400, con una crescita pari al 5% più del doppio rispetto al dato nazionale. A scattare la foto al comparto lo studio ...

 
Flat Tax, Conte: "Io più ambizioso di Salvini, serve riforma forte"

Flat Tax, Conte: "Io più ambizioso di Salvini, serve riforma forte"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 21 giugno 2019 Flat Tax, Conte: "Io più ambizioso di Salvini, serve riforma forte" "Sulla flat tax io sono molto ambizioso, forse più di tutti. Ho sempre detto che occorre una riforma forte complessiva, molto avanzata. Non mi accontento dell’abbassamento di un'aliquota. Io voglio un patto fiscale. Solo così possiamo far marciare questo Paese e ridare fiducia ai ...

 

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

Arezzo

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

C’è una casa indipendente di Arezzo, dietro il film “Soledad”. L’opera prima della regista argentina Agustina Macri è stata infatti coprodotta dalla 39Films, della quale il ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Teatro

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Tutto pronto per la chiusura della stagione 2018/2019 del Teatro Virginian di Arezzo. Dopo l’ottimo riscontro di critica e di pubblico ottenuto da tutti i titoli in ...

21.05.2019

