Aeroflot Expands Route Network for Summer 2019

20.06.2019 - 10:45

- In addition, to support the further development of services in Asia, Aeroflot increased flight frequencies between Moscow and Seoul – from June 1, Aeroflot doubled the number of flights to the capital of South Korea. Aeroflot's offering in the Asian market is further supported by a codesharing agreement that has been signed with Vietnam Airlines. The codesharing on both domestic and international routes began last week and aims to offer customers enhanced connectivity and seamless connections between destinations in Russia and Vietnam.

Boosting Russian citizens' mobility remains one of Aeroflot's key priorities. In accordance with the plan to increase the number of interregional flights that bypass Moscow, this summer Aeroflot has launched new direct flights between major cities in the south of Russia – Volgograd and Sochi, Krasnodar and Simferopol. Flights between these cities will operate on a daily basis.

Aeroflot is continuously expanding its route network and increasing flight frequencies to popular destinations. This summer Aeroflot will fly to 159 destinations in 54 countries, including 58 destinations in Russia.

Further information is available at the airline's 24-hour call centre: +7 495 223 5555, 8-800-444-5555 (free call in Russia), via the contact centre's global free-call numbers (available on the website: https://www.aeroflot.ru/ru-en/offices/free_numbers), or at the airline's sales offices.

About Aeroflot

Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot serves 159 destinations in 54 countries.Aeroflot's 252-strong fleet is the youngest of any airline worldwide that operates more than 100 aircraft. In 2018, Aeroflot carried 35.8 million passengers (55.7 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).Aeroflot holds 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax and was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the eighth time at the 2019 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Aeroflot has also been awarded a five-star global airline rating by US aviation association APEX. Aeroflot is the world's strongest airline brand according to leading brand strategy consultancy Brand Finance.Find out more at http://www.aeroflot.com/ 

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/561410/Aeroflot_Logo.jpg 

 

