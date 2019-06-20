Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

The Web of Science Group Releases 2019 Journal Citation Reports, Revealing the World's Most Influential Journals

20.06.2019 - 15:46

0

- LONDON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Web of Science Group, part of Clarivate Analytics, released the 2019 update to its annual Journal Citation Report (JCR) today. The 2019 release aggregates the meaningful connections of citations created by the research community through the delivery of a rich array of publisher-independent data, metrics and analysis of the world's high-quality academic journals.

The JCR is the only journal report of its kind which is both complete and editorially selective; it contains all the data required to understand the components that index the value and impact of each journal as it captures all citations to the journal - including non-article materials such as editorials and policy-relevant comment. It also allows the status of a publication in that journal to be better interpreted, as it captures and highlights the network of references that connect one journal with another whilst identifying the key stakeholders – at institutional and international level – who lead that journal's community.

The structured data are curated by a global team of experts who continuously evaluate and select the collections of journals, books and conference proceedings covered in the Web of Science Core Collection to ensure accuracy in evaluating journal impact. These expert insights enable researchers, publishers, editors, librarians and funders to explore the key drivers of a journal's value for diverse audiences, making better use of the wide body of data and metrics available in the JCR, including the Journal Impact Factor (JIF).   

Key highlights for 2019: The journals selected for inclusion: The database is maintained and updated to reflect the ceaseless progression of research and scholarship, allowing researchers to explore new fields and see what earlier research influences and impacts evolving fields. This year 283 journals have been added, 108 of which are fully open access. The JCR report reflects cover-to-cover indexing of 2.3 million articles, reviews and other source items. The 11,877 journals hail from 81 countries across five continents. New categories added: Careful management of the subject categories by which the journals are organized is essential to maintaining a logical content relationship within the category and to ensure that the categories are relevant to researchers and can accommodate new research areas. The report covers 236 disciplines, including the introduction of three new ones: Quantum Science &Technology (SCIE), Development Studies (SSCI) and Regional &Urban Planning (SSCI). Cleansing of the list: Seventeen journals have been suppressed from the JCR this year to ensure the integrity of the reports, representing 0.14% of the journals listed. The JCR is the only citation index which monitors and excludes journals that demonstrate anomalous citation behavior including where there is evidence of excessive journal self-citation and citation stacking. New features added: The 2019 update includes new benefits which build on the innovations from 2018, which delivered richer, more detailed information to enhance users' understanding of journal performance. We continuously improve our Journal Profile Page to emphasize our story around Journal Intelligence. For this 2019 release we have added:  An enhanced Article Match Retrieval link service so publishers can directly link to the Journal profile page and promote this link on their website(s)  The ability to print/download the entire Journal profile page via the "Printable version" links   New graphs to show both the Journal's percentile rank in a category by JCR year within the Journal Impact Factor Tile and key indicator metrics for a journal from within the Journal profile Page A view of the breakdown of the "Uncited items" per article and the ability to view the Cited and Citing Journal Data in new JCR profile page.

The citation data, impact and influence metrics, and indicators contained within the JCR, are a vital resource for the entire research community: publishers, librarians, funders, institutions and individual academics. Publishers use the JCR to understand how their journals are performing, and to benchmark them against others in their discipline. Librarians use it to understand which journals are the most important to their institutions and researchers' success and work, and which journals to subscribe to. The JCR is used by researchers as a definitive list and guide to discover and select the most appropriate journals to read and in which to publish their research findings.  

Keith Collier, Managing Director Publisher Services at the Web of Science Group said: "Each year, millions of scholarly articles are published containing tens of millions of citations. Each citation is a meaningful connection between two pieces of research, showing how research connects.   

"The JCR takes all of this selective, structured and comprehensive citation data and delivers it to the research community, so that they can make better decisions, leading to better outcomes. The journal selection that underpins the JCR is informed by more than fifty years' experience of developing a citation index of substantive value, which cannot be matched. This value is founded on a proven and trusted selection process as the journals included are chosen on criteria that are balanced across research cultures and regional domains, and on complete indexing of all documents that should be included and none that should be excluded. This meticulous attention and care is why the JCR has stood the test of time, to become part of the fabric of the research society." 

Visit the Journal Citation Reports website to explore all data, metrics, and analysis available.  

For more information on our principles of editorial selectivity, please see our blog.  Follow us on Twitter via @WebofScience, #JCR2019.  

Only journals that are selected for SCIE and SSCI are listed in the Journal Citation Reports. 

Media Contact    Amy Bourke-Waite   Director of External Communications, Web of Science Group  amy.bourkewaite@clarivate.com

About Web of Science Group  Web of Science Group organizes the world's research information to enable academia, corporations, publishers and governments accelerate the pace of research.  It is powered by the Web of Science – the world's largest publisher-neutral citation index and research intelligence platform. Its many well-known brands also include Converis, EndNote, Kopernio, Publons, ScholarOne and the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI). The Web of Science Group is a Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE: CCC; CCC.WS) company. www.webofsciencegroup.com. @webofscience   

About Clarivate Analytics Clarivate Analytics plc (NYSE:CCC; CCC.WS) is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Clarivate has built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including the Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Forward-Looking Statements  This press release and oral statements made with respect to information contained in this release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate Analytics. Forward-looking statements provide Clarivate Analytics' current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of Clarivate Analytics' control that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate Analytics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/455613/clarivate_logo_for_press_release_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Gatto nel tubo, smontano pezzo di casa e lo salvano

Gatto nel tubo, smontano pezzo di casa e lo salvano

Giostra: Porta Sant'Andrea vince la Provaccia

Giostra: Porta Sant'Andrea vince la Provaccia

Mediagallery

Piano Usa per MO, palestinesi d'Italia: no scambio pace con soldi

Piano Usa per MO, palestinesi d'Italia: no scambio pace con soldi

Roma, 21 giu. (askanews) - Riuscirà il piano degli Stati Uniti a risolvere il problema palestinese o lo complicherà ulteriormente? Con questo interrogativo, i rappresentanti palestinesi in Italia si sono ritrovati a Roma alla Stampa Estera per discutere del forum economico che si terrà il 25 e il 26 giugno in Bahrain in cerca di investimenti per sostenere il piano di pace voluto dal presidente ...

 
Conte: su taglio tasse io più ambizioso di Salvini

Conte: su taglio tasse io più ambizioso di Salvini

Bruxelles, 21 giu. (askanews) - "La formula a cui dobbiamo mirare è 'paghiamo meno ma paghiamo tutti'. Il mio pensiero è più avanzato e ambizioso di quello di Salvini. Ora si tratta di sedersi intorno a un tavolo, aspetto proposte concrete, siamo tutti d'accordo, determinati verso l'obiettivo, lo abbiamo messo a fuoco, si tratta di tradurre i proponimenti in misure concrete". Lo ha detto il ...

 
Crescono gli occupati nel settore birrario: in 2 anni +4.400

Crescono gli occupati nel settore birrario: in 2 anni +4.400

Milano, 21 giu. (askanews) - La birra in Italia sta vivendo una fase di grande dinamismo con una crescita nei consumi che di pari passo ha contribuito a creare nuova occupazione nel settore che oggi conta più di 80mila addetti. Nel biennio 2015-2017 i nuovi assunti sono statti 4.400, con una crescita pari al 5% più del doppio rispetto al dato nazionale. A scattare la foto al comparto lo studio ...

 
Flat Tax, Conte: "Io più ambizioso di Salvini, serve riforma forte"

Flat Tax, Conte: "Io più ambizioso di Salvini, serve riforma forte"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 21 giugno 2019 Flat Tax, Conte: "Io più ambizioso di Salvini, serve riforma forte" "Sulla flat tax io sono molto ambizioso, forse più di tutti. Ho sempre detto che occorre una riforma forte complessiva, molto avanzata. Non mi accontento dell’abbassamento di un'aliquota. Io voglio un patto fiscale. Solo così possiamo far marciare questo Paese e ridare fiducia ai ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

Arezzo

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

C’è una casa indipendente di Arezzo, dietro il film “Soledad”. L’opera prima della regista argentina Agustina Macri è stata infatti coprodotta dalla 39Films, della quale il ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Teatro

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Tutto pronto per la chiusura della stagione 2018/2019 del Teatro Virginian di Arezzo. Dopo l’ottimo riscontro di critica e di pubblico ottenuto da tutti i titoli in ...

21.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33