Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Kalaguard® SB Sodium Benzoate Receives EU Approval Under Biocidal Product Regulation (BPR)

20.06.2019 - 17:16

0

- VANCOUVER, Washington, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Kalama Chemical received approval in the European Union from the member states for the registration of Kalaguard® SB sodium benzoate preservative, which inhibits microbial growth in home care applications such as cleaners, detergents, hand dishwashing liquids and fabric softeners.

Sodium benzoate is a trusted, effective preservative that has been used for years in foods, beverages and personal care applications. However, it has not been available to home care formulators until now, following Emerald's registration of Kalaguard® SB under Europe's Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR) PT 6.

"Regulatory restrictions and consumer preferences are putting increasing pressure on many of the traditional preservative chemistries used in home care. New preservatives need to be registered, and with no new registrations for years, the palette of preservative options has continued to shrink. We saw the opportunity to provide an attractive alternative that is effective, green and easy to use," said Paul Hogan, vice president and general manager of Emerald Kalama's Consumer Specialties business.

Kalaguard® SB sodium benzoate is classified as a low-risk substance by the European Commission for applications governed by the BPR and is preferred over classical biocides to encourage the use of products with a more favorable environmental or human or animal health profile.

"Today's consumers want assurances that the products they purchase have a green profile and are safe to bring into their homes. For these reasons, Kalaguard® SB is a very consumer friendly solution. It is nature identical, biodegradable and authorized for use under green label programs such as Ecocert, Ecolabel and Nordic Swan. It is also classified as non-sensitizing and non-irritating to the skin," said Paul Wanrooij, global business development director, Consumer Specialties.

Wanrooij indicated that Kalaguard® SB also has benefits for the formulator because it is easy to use and to incorporate into a wide variety of household products. It is virtually odorless and colorless, resists yellowing and generally has little impact on viscosity.

Emerald produces Kalaguard® SB at its facility in Rotterdam, the Netherlands using the highest standards for quality and corporate responsibility, including ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Gatto nel tubo, smontano pezzo di casa e lo salvano

Gatto nel tubo, smontano pezzo di casa e lo salvano

Giostra: Porta Sant'Andrea vince la Provaccia

Giostra: Porta Sant'Andrea vince la Provaccia

Mediagallery

Piano Usa per MO, palestinesi d'Italia: no scambio pace con soldi

Piano Usa per MO, palestinesi d'Italia: no scambio pace con soldi

Roma, 21 giu. (askanews) - Riuscirà il piano degli Stati Uniti a risolvere il problema palestinese o lo complicherà ulteriormente? Con questo interrogativo, i rappresentanti palestinesi in Italia si sono ritrovati a Roma alla Stampa Estera per discutere del forum economico che si terrà il 25 e il 26 giugno in Bahrain in cerca di investimenti per sostenere il piano di pace voluto dal presidente ...

 
Conte: su taglio tasse io più ambizioso di Salvini

Conte: su taglio tasse io più ambizioso di Salvini

Bruxelles, 21 giu. (askanews) - "La formula a cui dobbiamo mirare è 'paghiamo meno ma paghiamo tutti'. Il mio pensiero è più avanzato e ambizioso di quello di Salvini. Ora si tratta di sedersi intorno a un tavolo, aspetto proposte concrete, siamo tutti d'accordo, determinati verso l'obiettivo, lo abbiamo messo a fuoco, si tratta di tradurre i proponimenti in misure concrete". Lo ha detto il ...

 
Crescono gli occupati nel settore birrario: in 2 anni +4.400

Crescono gli occupati nel settore birrario: in 2 anni +4.400

Milano, 21 giu. (askanews) - La birra in Italia sta vivendo una fase di grande dinamismo con una crescita nei consumi che di pari passo ha contribuito a creare nuova occupazione nel settore che oggi conta più di 80mila addetti. Nel biennio 2015-2017 i nuovi assunti sono statti 4.400, con una crescita pari al 5% più del doppio rispetto al dato nazionale. A scattare la foto al comparto lo studio ...

 
Flat Tax, Conte: "Io più ambizioso di Salvini, serve riforma forte"

Flat Tax, Conte: "Io più ambizioso di Salvini, serve riforma forte"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 21 giugno 2019 Flat Tax, Conte: "Io più ambizioso di Salvini, serve riforma forte" "Sulla flat tax io sono molto ambizioso, forse più di tutti. Ho sempre detto che occorre una riforma forte complessiva, molto avanzata. Non mi accontento dell’abbassamento di un'aliquota. Io voglio un patto fiscale. Solo così possiamo far marciare questo Paese e ridare fiducia ai ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

Arezzo

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

C’è una casa indipendente di Arezzo, dietro il film “Soledad”. L’opera prima della regista argentina Agustina Macri è stata infatti coprodotta dalla 39Films, della quale il ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Teatro

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Tutto pronto per la chiusura della stagione 2018/2019 del Teatro Virginian di Arezzo. Dopo l’ottimo riscontro di critica e di pubblico ottenuto da tutti i titoli in ...

21.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33