Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Giift Launches CoolfenPay, a Fully Integrated Points Payment Gateway

21.06.2019 - 09:45

0

- SINGAPORE, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Giift, the Loyalty Marketplace specializing in the exchange of loyalty currencies (points, miles, gift cards, rewards) announced that it has launched "CoolfenPay", a fully integrated Points Payment Gateway with Alipay and WeChat in China.

"CoolfenPay offers unrivalled Loyalty Points Offline Payment, turning points into a universal payment currency and abolishing the frontier between payment and loyalty points," says Giift Chief Product Officer Dr. Yinzhou Zhou.

"In every market, we see loyalty members willing to turning their points into currency. Giift Loyalty Marketplace already offers the most incredible experience for Points online payment. CoolfenPay technology takes us one step further in our loyalty currency journey. GiiftPay, the western version of CoolfenPay, is expected to be launched in Q3 '19," adds company co-founder and Director Pascal Xatart.

About Giift.com: Giift is a Loyalty Marketplace, where points, rewards, miles, gift cards can be issued (accrued), tracked, and exchanged. Giift operates in more than 50 countries, with offices in New York, London, Singapore, Wuhan, Nairobi, Dubai, Jakarta, Mumbai, Colombo, Doha, Lagos, Cairo and Dhaka. Giift business model is transaction based.

For more information about this story, contact:

Pascal Xatart, Co-Founder & Director pascal.xatart@giift.com www.giift.com

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Gatto nel tubo, smontano pezzo di casa e lo salvano

Gatto nel tubo, smontano pezzo di casa e lo salvano

Giostra: Porta Sant'Andrea vince la Provaccia

Giostra: Porta Sant'Andrea vince la Provaccia

Mediagallery

Crescono gli occupati nel settore birrario: in 2 anni +4.400

Crescono gli occupati nel settore birrario: in 2 anni +4.400

Milano, 21 giu. (askanews) - La birra in Italia sta vivendo una fase di grande dinamismo con una crescita nei consumi che di pari passo ha contribuito a creare nuova occupazione nel settore che oggi conta più di 80mila addetti. Nel biennio 2015-2017 i nuovi assunti sono statti 4.400, con una crescita pari al 5% più del doppio rispetto al dato nazionale. A scattare la foto al comparto lo studio ...

 
Flat Tax, Conte: "Io più ambizioso di Salvini, serve riforma forte"

Flat Tax, Conte: "Io più ambizioso di Salvini, serve riforma forte"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 21 giugno 2019 Flat Tax, Conte: "Io più ambizioso di Salvini, serve riforma forte" "Sulla flat tax io sono molto ambizioso, forse più di tutti. Ho sempre detto che occorre una riforma forte complessiva, molto avanzata. Non mi accontento dell’abbassamento di un'aliquota. Io voglio un patto fiscale. Solo così possiamo far marciare questo Paese e ridare fiducia ai ...

 
Ue, Conte: "Su procedura negoziato difficile, non è strada spianata"

Ue, Conte: "Su procedura negoziato difficile, non è strada spianata"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 21 giugno 2019 Ue Conte Su procedura negoziato difficile non e strada spianata Il presidente del Consiglio, Giuseppe Conte, in conferenza stampa al termine del Consiglio Ue a Bruxelles: "Sulla procedura di infrazione c'è un negoziato, che non può che avvenire in termini confidenziali e riservati, altrimenti si rischia di pregiudicare gli interessi nazionali. L'obiettivo ...

 
Georgia, dimostranti assaltano parlamento: 240 feriti

Georgia, dimostranti assaltano parlamento: 240 feriti

Roma, 21 giu. (askanews) - Momenti di forte tensione a Tbilisi, in Georgia. Manifestanti hanno tentato di assaltare il Parlamento durante una partecipata manifestazione contro un discorso di un parlamentare russo. La polizia è intervenuta con lacrimogeni e proiettili di gomma e, secondo quanto riferisce la BBC, sono rimaste ferite almeno 240 persone tra cui un'ottantina di poliziotti. In piazza ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

Arezzo

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

C’è una casa indipendente di Arezzo, dietro il film “Soledad”. L’opera prima della regista argentina Agustina Macri è stata infatti coprodotta dalla 39Films, della quale il ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Teatro

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Tutto pronto per la chiusura della stagione 2018/2019 del Teatro Virginian di Arezzo. Dopo l’ottimo riscontro di critica e di pubblico ottenuto da tutti i titoli in ...

21.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33