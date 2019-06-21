Edicola

ELORA Questions Whether the Greeks Will Change the Orthodox Church

21.06.2019 - 15:15

0

-

The US Department of State and Fanar have conducted an active campaign that influences the Greek government and the leadership of the Hellas Orthodox Church. Therefore, the consideration of the Ukrainian question announced by October by the Bishops' Council of the Greek Church was postponed to June 24. The reason for the rush is the US interest in the early recognition of the Autocephalous Ukrainian Church and their support for Tsipras in the early parliamentary elections.

The US ambassador to Athens, J.Payett, and the US State Department envoy, S. Brownbeck, in May this year announced Washington's plans to support the communities of the Greek Orthodox Church abroad. The State Department would like to use the influence of the Greek authorities on the Synod of the GOC to promote the decision of Constantinople in Ukraine.

In the GOC two independent commissions under the leadership of leading theologians were formed to convince hierarchs of the legitimacy of the actions of Patriarch Bartholomew.

The topic of recognition of the GOC was discussed at the talks between Patriarch Bartholomew and Archbishop Jerome in Athens in May 2019. The head of the GOC declared the priority of canon law, which prescribes a mandatory examination of such decisions and their collegial discussion.

On May 25, 2019, the Fidas Commission concluded confirming the canonical affiliation of the territory of Ukraine to the Ecumenical Patriarchate, as well as the sole right of the Patriarch of Constantinople to rehabilitate schismatics and grant autocephaly to their church. Taking these findings into account, the consideration of Ukrainian Orthodox Church recognition issue is being urgently submitted to the extraordinary Bishops' Council of the Hellas Orthodox Church, scheduled for June 24.

The created precedent will start a mechanism of corporate solidarity in the Greek Orthodoxy group and will facilitate the accession of local churches to the process of recognition of the UOC. It will also significantly reduce the prospects for the organization of the Pan-Orthodox synaxis to overcome the religious crisis in Ukraine.

The decision necessary for Washington will be supported by the voice of the Patriarch of Constantinople, Archbishop Jerome of Athens and also by certain influential bishops.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/926780/Elogra.jpg

 

