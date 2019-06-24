Edicola

Tethr and Red Box Announce Partnership to Accelerate and Simplify the Delivery of Voice of Customer Analytics Solution

24.06.2019 - 13:15

0

-

Red Box reliably and securely capture high-quality audio from more than 55 telephony systems, old and new, enabling Tethr to increase its breadth of capture capability and leverage high quality audio within its platform for its customers' analysis. Tethr's AI-based platform has been trained with more than a decade of service, sales and customer experience research and delivers out-of the box insights enabling joint customers to transform their unstructured customer conversations into insights tuned to their business.

As part of the integration provided by the partnership, customer voice conversations captured on the Red Box platform can be seamlessly ingested into Tethr's AI-based platform, transcribed and mined for business insights using Tethr's research-backed insights libraries for customer effort, loyalty, sales effectiveness and more.

Richard Stevenson, Red Box CEO, commented: "The work Tethr has done to surface insights from customer conversations is driving significant value for enterprises, enabling measurable improvements in overall customer experience. As part of our open API strategy, we are delighted to partner with Tethr to enable customers to leverage captured customer conversations from across the enterprise, giving organizations the ability to maximize the value of their voice channel."

Tethr CEO Mike Mings said: "Partnering with Red Box enables us to combine the rich voice data set from Red Box with our advanced, research-backed AI, to deliver insights from each and every customer interaction to the enterprise through the market's easiest to use and most prescriptive conversation intelligence platform."

Tethr will be demonstrating the Tethr platform and discussing the Red Box partnership at the Customer Contact Week conference in Las Vegas, June 24-28, 2019.

About Red Box

Red Box is a leading dedicated voice specialist, empowering organizations to capture, secure and unlock the value of enterprise wide voice. With the most open and connected platform, we capture and transcribe voice communications from over 55 systems (legacy and new), across global enterprises and SMEs. Our customers retain complete data sovereignty and we connect them to the broadest partner ecosystem to maximize the value of captured voice data. For more information visit www.redboxvoice.com.

About Tethr

Tethr is a cloud-based conversation intelligence platform that combines powerful AI, machine learning and decades of customer experience research to surface contextual insights from phone calls and other customer interactions. Customers are using Tethr to quickly, easily and accurately turn large amounts of unstructured customer conversation data into information that fuels smarter decisions and improved business performance. For more information, visit tethr.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/728408/Red_Box_logo.jpg

For press enquiries please contact:Dynamo PR on +44(0)203-946-6862 redbox@dynamopr.com 

