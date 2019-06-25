Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

2019 World Industrial and Energy Internet Expo held in E. China's Changzhou

25.06.2019 - 07:45

0

- The expo included a summit, an exhibition of industrial and energy Internet applications, five sub-forums and an industrial app competition.

77 companies attended the expo, including Honeywell International Inc., itelligence AG, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., China Mobile, China Telecom, Baidu Cloud, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) and other famous domestic and foreign companies, as well as 21 leading local innovative enterprises of Changzhou, including Trina Solar, Wanbang NE and CAXA Changzhou branch, etc.

Xu Wenwei, director of the board and chief strategy marketing officer of Huawei, said during the summit of the expo that the development of industrial Internet still faces many challenges, such as insufficient network connection, high connection cost, data mismatch, and low cybersecurity. To deal with these challenges, Huawei is looking for partners to create a cross-field and cross-industry industrial platform, based on its own advantage in informatization and digitalization.

Changzhou in recent years has attracted many advanced industrial Internet platforms to settle in the city, including CASICloud, CAXA and Huawei cloud innovation center, and has cultivated local enterprises such as Tengen Group, Focusight Technology Co., Ltd. and Risun Technology Co., Ltd. Some local companies are actively exploring the industrial Internet application in energy field. For example, Wanbang NE is seeking to make its charging platform Star Charge adaptable in more regions across the world.

Wang Quan, Secretary of the CPC Changzhou Municipal Committee, said in his speech that in the future, Changzhou will focus more on "Internet +" in industry and energy sectors, and vigorously promote the integration of industrial Internet and real economy, empowering medium and small enterprises and giving birth to new industries and new economies. He also mentioned that by building smart manufacturing and smart energy brands, Changzhou will improve its level of industrialization, enhance the efficiency of clean energy production and utilization, and form an innovative industrial chain with core competitiveness.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928183/World_Industrial_Energy_Internet_Expo_2019.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Tragedia col parapendio: addio a Lorenzo, innamorato di cielo, montagna e fondali

Tragedia col parapendio: addio a Lorenzo, innamorato di cielo, montagna e fondali

Superenalotto, jackpot da 175,4 milioni di euro. E' il più alto al mondo

Superenalotto, jackpot da 175,4 milioni di euro. E' il più alto al mondo

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Mediagallery

Roma, Cinecittà World inaugura il "Regno del Ghiaccio"

Roma, Cinecittà World inaugura il "Regno del Ghiaccio"

Roma, 25 giu. (askanews) - È stato inaugurato a Cinecittà World, Il parco a tema del Cinema e della Tv alle porte di Roma, "Il regno del ghiaccio", il primo snow park al coperto d Italia. Cinque le attrazioni con cui divertirsi in compagnia: "Pattiniamo", la tradizionale pista di pattinaggio, "Ghiaccio Scontri", autoscontri sul ghiaccio, "Scivolone", la multipista per sfidare gli amici in ...

 
La 13esima Biennale Danza: spazio di diversità per corpi e menti

La 13esima Biennale Danza: spazio di diversità per corpi e menti

Venezia, 25 giu. (askanews ) - La consegna dei Leoni d'Oro e d'Argento, rispettivamente ad Alessandro Sciarroni e ai due francesi Théo Mercier e Steven Michel, ha inaugurato ufficialmente il 13esimo Festival Internazionale di Danza Contemporanea della Biennale di Venezia, diretto da Marie Chouinard. Un evento che torna a portare i corpi dentro il respiro della Biennale, arrivando spesso a offrire ...

 
La Soyuz è tornata a terra, a casa tre astronauti dalla ISS

La Soyuz è tornata a terra, a casa tre astronauti dalla ISS

Dzhezkazgan, 25 giu. (askanews) - La navicella Soyuz MS-11 ha toccato terra senza problemi dopo essersi staccata dalla Stazione spaziale internazionale. La Soyuz ha riportato a casa Anne McClain della NASA, David Saint-Jacques dell'agenzia spaziale canadese e il cosmonauta Oleg Kononenko. I tre hanno trascorso 204 giorni nello spazio. A bordo della Stazione spaziale internazionale sono rimasti ...

 
Il boss della 'ndrangheta Morabito evaso dal carcere in Uruguay

Il boss della 'ndrangheta Morabito evaso dal carcere in Uruguay

Montevideo, 25 giu. (askanews) - La fuga rocambolesca del boss della 'ndrangheta Rocco Morabito dall'ex carcere centrale di Montevideo, in Uruguay insieme a tre altri detenuti fa infuriare le autorità italiane. Morabito, ricercato dal 1994 in vari paesi del sud America, stava aspettando l'estradizione in Italia per traffico di droga internazionale. Viveva in Uruguay sotto falsa identità ed era ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

Arezzo

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

C’è una casa indipendente di Arezzo, dietro il film “Soledad”. L’opera prima della regista argentina Agustina Macri è stata infatti coprodotta dalla 39Films, della quale il ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Teatro

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Tutto pronto per la chiusura della stagione 2018/2019 del Teatro Virginian di Arezzo. Dopo l’ottimo riscontro di critica e di pubblico ottenuto da tutti i titoli in ...

21.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33