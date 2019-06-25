Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Ulterion® Coatings Make Paper Packaging Truly Sustainable

25.06.2019 - 13:45

0

- In its first major product rollout, well over 2 million paper cups coated with Ulterion® have been sold by a major fast-food chain and no complaints have been received.  Paper cups coated with Ulterion® are available now from major cup converters throughout North America and will soon be available in Europe. 

Surendra Jain, Chairman of Jain Chem states, "We created Ulterion® coatings to help the world flourish in a clean environment." Manoj Jain, CEO of Jain Chem continues, "When we considered the amount of packaging waste that occurs in our culture, we realized that we could really contribute to the circular economy."

About Jain Chem, Ltd.  Founded in 1977, Jain Chem, Ltd. specializes in designing customized and unique chemical solutions for our customers across a number of downstream businesses, including paper, packaging and textiles.  Our product innovation strategy is focused on developing environmentally friendly, green and sustainable products. We believe in delivering performance, added value and a competitive edge with our products that help differentiate our customers from their competition in the global marketplace.  Jain Chem adheres to the highest quality, safety and environmental standards and our manufacturing facility is ISO 9001:2015 certified.

More information can be found at www.Ulterion.com.

Contact: Gil Sherman, Sales Manager, Jain Chem, Ltd. (864) 323-6993

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927859/Ulterion_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Tragedia col parapendio: addio a Lorenzo, innamorato di cielo, montagna e fondali

Tragedia col parapendio: addio a Lorenzo, innamorato di cielo, montagna e fondali

Superenalotto, jackpot da 175,4 milioni di euro. E' il più alto al mondo

Superenalotto, jackpot da 175,4 milioni di euro. E' il più alto al mondo

L'ultimo addio a Lorenzo Bruni alla Pieve

L'ultimo addio a Lorenzo Bruni alla Pieve

Mediagallery

Olimpiadi 2026 Milano-Cortina, Zaia: "Ora ci aspetta lavoro immane da realizzare"

Olimpiadi 2026 Milano-Cortina, Zaia: "Ora ci aspetta lavoro immane da realizzare"

(Agenzia Vista) Venezia, 25 giugno 2019 Olimpiadi 2026 Milano-Cortina, Zaia: "Ora ci aspetta lavoro immane da realizzare" "E' stata un'avventura e ora ci aspetta lavoro immane da realizzare" Così il Presiedente della Regione Veneto, Luca Zaia, durante una conferenza stampa al suo ritorno da Losanna dove il Cio ha assegnato a MIlano-Cortina le Olimpiadi invernali 2026. Fonte: Facebook/Luca Zaia ...

 
Bond25, il video dal set in Giamaica del prossimo 007

Bond25, il video dal set in Giamaica del prossimo 007

Milano, 25 giu. (askanews) - Elicotteri che volano in un cielo giallo alla Apocalypse Now. E in sottofondo una musica rap incalzante. Poi compare James Bond con una lunga pistola con il silenziatore. Sono le prime immagini di un video realizzato sul set in Giamaica di Bond25, il nuovo capitolo della saga cinematografica con l'agente segreto britannico al servizio di sua maestà. Nei panni di Bond ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

Arezzo

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

C’è una casa indipendente di Arezzo, dietro il film “Soledad”. L’opera prima della regista argentina Agustina Macri è stata infatti coprodotta dalla 39Films, della quale il ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Teatro

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Tutto pronto per la chiusura della stagione 2018/2019 del Teatro Virginian di Arezzo. Dopo l’ottimo riscontro di critica e di pubblico ottenuto da tutti i titoli in ...

21.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33