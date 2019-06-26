Edicola

Music China: The Largest Asian-Pacific Musical Instrument Fair Gears up to Help Music Businesses Prosper

26.06.2019 - 09:45

- Jointly organized by CMIA, INTEX Shanghai and Messe Frankfurt, Music China is known not only as a trading platform for the music industry, but also a festival for music entertainment, education and culture. In the past 17 years, this grand music show has been generating tremendous growth power for the music industry in China. It is the best gate-way to a multitude of business opportunities in China and Asian markets.  

Music China 2019 covers an area of 145,000 m2, including 13 exhibiting halls and 2 outdoor sheds, where music, sound and associate products from all around the world will be showcased. Up to now, many reputed brands around the globe have already confirmed to exhibit on Music China 2019, such as Marshall, Bluethner, Buffet, Fazioli, Fender, GEWA, Laney, Ludwig, Orange, Roland, Selmer, Samick, Schimmel, Steinway, Tama, Yamaha, Pearl River, Hsinghai, KHS, Jinyin, Fengling, and Shanghai No.1 National Musical Instruments Factory. It will be a great feast of music products with excellent quality and competitive price, expected to attract over 2,300 exhibitors and 160,000 visitors globally.

At the same time, over 70 seminars and activities will be presented at the show to make Music China the most professional trade show in Asia, leading to the future prosperity of world's musical instruments industry.

Dealer training courses As the most popular event in the fair, Dealer training courses aim to bring in the newest trend and development opportunity of the music industry. Professionals from around the world will gather together to share their experience on business, sales, branding, management, new media usage while providing in-depth training.

Music education market exploitation This event is mainly designed for music teachers, educators, and students, and aims to provide a new way of learning music under professional instruction. Music teachers, educators and education organizations will be invited to present their teaching models, covering hot topics concerning musical instrument training.

For more information about Music China 2019, please visit the official website: www.musicchina-expo.com. We are looking forward to seeing you at the show.

Contacts:Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd.Miss Arlene Zhu+86-21-6295-5609zhuliwen@shanghai-intex.com

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

Arezzo

Casa di produzione aretina per il film "Soledad"

C’è una casa indipendente di Arezzo, dietro il film “Soledad”. L’opera prima della regista argentina Agustina Macri è stata infatti coprodotta dalla 39Films, della quale il ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Teatro

"Di Giovanni in oltre" chiude la stagione del Virginian

Tutto pronto per la chiusura della stagione 2018/2019 del Teatro Virginian di Arezzo. Dopo l’ottimo riscontro di critica e di pubblico ottenuto da tutti i titoli in ...

21.05.2019

